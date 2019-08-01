Analysts Expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Adobe posted earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stephens upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.70.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.82, for a total value of $809,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,724 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $1,892,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 227,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 41.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,578. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.61. Adobe has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $313.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

