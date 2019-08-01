Analysts Anticipate Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Will Post Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the highest is $2.85. Norfolk Southern posted earnings of $2.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $10.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $10.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.31 to $12.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.83.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $511,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,839.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,313,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,875,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,845,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,713 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,303 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 18,679.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 491,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 488,461 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,577,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $235,929,000 after acquiring an additional 467,131 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $5.14 on Thursday, hitting $185.98. 3,214,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $211.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

