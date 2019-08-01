Analysts Anticipate Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.40. Endo International reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 199.18% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENDP. Citigroup cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.05. 4,216,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,499. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $686.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.85.

In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $137,357.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at $582,854.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth $139,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth $193,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 94.7% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 61.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

