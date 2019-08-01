Analysts Anticipate Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $881.00 million. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $526.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $4.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Shares of FANG traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,794,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $140.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.30. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $161,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total transaction of $560,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,137,063.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,258,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 221,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 27,060 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $4,545,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 208,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

