Analysts Anticipate Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) will announce earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Six analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Cimarex Energy posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $6.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $16.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.51 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 462.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1,170.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.47. 114,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

