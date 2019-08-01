Analysts Anticipate Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.98 Million

Equities analysts expect that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post $250.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.20 million to $258.80 million. Alkermes reported sales of $248.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alkermes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. 30,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $46.98.

In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $2,736,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 776,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,317,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 5,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $144,479.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,989.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,080 in the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,275,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,559,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $201,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 12.2% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 214.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 273,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 186,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.