Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.03-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $990M – 1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.03)-0.17 EPS.

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 946,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,871. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amkor Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

