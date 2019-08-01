AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 55.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 39,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 8.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $137,830.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,812.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $149,590.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,050.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,112 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of AME traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.63. 874,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,430. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

