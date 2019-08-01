AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.24% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.00-7.10 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $7.00-7.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $4.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.70. 3,198,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,969. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $44,069.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $88,058.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 107,826 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $9,292,444.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 242,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,890,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,179 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,781. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.