AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 963.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC opened at $87.15 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 46.24%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 107,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $9,292,444.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 242,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,890,462.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $44,069.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $88,058.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,179 shares of company stock worth $13,907,781 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.