AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of COLD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 87,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.