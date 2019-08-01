American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on APEI. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

APEI opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.51 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 8.38%. American Public Education’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Public Education by 401.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 153,397 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

