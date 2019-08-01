American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) is Stralem & Co. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Stralem & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up about 3.4% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in American Electric Power by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.67. 1,354,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,895. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.88.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,752 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.41, for a total value of $156,646.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,943 shares of company stock worth $1,564,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research set a $89.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

