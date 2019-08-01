American Brivision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

American Brivision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ABVC stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.94. American Brivision has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

American Brivision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

American BriVision (Holding) Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's licensed products include ABV-1501, a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1502, a combination therapy for solid tumors with Anti-PD1; ABV-1503, a combination therapy for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ABV-1504 for depressive disorders; ABV-1505, a combination therapy for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; BFC-1401, a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy; and Maitake combination therapy.

