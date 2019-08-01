American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Holdings Decreased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXL. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,707,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 134,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 61,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,433. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.88. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.98.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

