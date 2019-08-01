American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

American Assets Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. American Assets Trust has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.98. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.34). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on American Assets Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JMP Securities upgraded American Assets Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

