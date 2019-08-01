AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMAG. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays started coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ AMAG traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.67. 1,008,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.47. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.13 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 259,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $2,224,947.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Scott Bolgiano acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 74,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,077.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 328,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,577 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAG. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

