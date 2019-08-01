Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 2278128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Altice USA from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Altice USA from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

In related news, Director Dennis Okhuijsen sold 551,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $13,611,031.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Altice USA by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Altice USA Company Profile (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

