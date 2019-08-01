Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Receives $105.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Alteryx to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AYX stock traded up $14.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.57. 3,164,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,460. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.04. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $133.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $151,218.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $505,974.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,763 shares of company stock valued at $12,253,528 in the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 324.6% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,819,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,365 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $21,279,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alteryx by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 237,603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $14,148,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 148,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after purchasing an additional 90,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

