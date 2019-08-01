ALS (ASX:ALQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ALS Ltd (ASX:ALQ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $6.97. ALS shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 2,388,691 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$7.34.

Get ALS alerts:

In related news, insider Raj Naran acquired 14,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$7.54 ($5.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$112,971.82 ($80,121.86).

ALS Limited provides analytical testing services in Australia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences segment offers analytical testing and sampling, and remote monitoring services for the environmental, food, pharmaceutical, and consumer products markets. It provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industries, and governments.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.