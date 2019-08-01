Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AOSL. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

AOSL traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 75,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.07. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.05 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,614,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.7% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

