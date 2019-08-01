Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.75. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 2,221 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.

