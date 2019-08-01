Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $737.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 24.04%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

ALSN stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 778,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 37,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $1,609,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Harker sold 4,977,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $232,427,908.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,941,000 after acquiring an additional 210,766 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,824,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,712,000 after purchasing an additional 721,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,121,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,740,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,563,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

