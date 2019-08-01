Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.94

Shares of Alliqua Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:ALQA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $2.90. Alliqua Biomedical shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 132 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alliqua Biomedical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliqua Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:ALQA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Alliqua Biomedical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels or gels used in wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics in the United States. It also provides contract manufacturing services to the OEM market.

