Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allianz AG’s principal activities are carried out through four divisions: Life/Health: Provides any of life and heath insurances; Property/Casualty: Provides property and casualty insurance, travel insurance and credit insurance; Banking: Provides a range of banking services, including lending, deposit taking, investment banking; Asset Management: Asset Management for third party investor and Asset under Management which cover the owners investments. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Allianz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of AZSEY stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. Allianz has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Allianz had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $31.59 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

