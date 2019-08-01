Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALGT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

ALGT traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.13. 109,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,484. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.89. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $98.18 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.81 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 51,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $7,600,407.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,929,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,895,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 47,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.77, for a total value of $7,081,138.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,929,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,954,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,184 shares of company stock valued at $26,362,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

