Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Position Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 730.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of NYSE Y traded up $10.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $696.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $693.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.68. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $574.42 and a twelve month high of $714.60.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.15. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.24 EPS. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 37.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 559 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.53, for a total value of $382,652.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,079.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William K. Lavin sold 286 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.24, for a total value of $190,258.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,725.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alleghany from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Alleghany in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $736.33.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.