Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.81 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.92-7.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.92-7.00 EPS.
Shares of ARE stock opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $153.51.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.61%.
In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $62,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $490,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 975,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $9,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,708. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 505,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,217,000 after acquiring an additional 37,516 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.
