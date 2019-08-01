Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.81 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.92-7.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.92-7.00 EPS.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $153.51.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $62,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $490,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 975,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $9,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,708. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 505,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,217,000 after acquiring an additional 37,516 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.