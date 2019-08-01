Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd (LON:AEFS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd Ltd (LON:AEFS) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.40 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 98.40 ($1.29), 14,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 88,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.29).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.12%.

Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Oriel Asset Management LLP. It is managed by Alcentra Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. It primarily invests in floating rate secured loans or high-yield bonds that are issued by corporate entities and are rated below investment grade.

