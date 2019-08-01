Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALK. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

ALK stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,271. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.58.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $294,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $157,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,730 shares of company stock worth $550,759. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

