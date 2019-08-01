Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at CIBC

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alacer Gold from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Alacer Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Alacer Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alacer Gold from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

TSE:ASR opened at C$5.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.58. Alacer Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.97 and a 52-week high of C$5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.00.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$97.75 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alacer Gold will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alacer Gold Company Profile

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

