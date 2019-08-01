Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at CIBC

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alacer Gold from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Alacer Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Alacer Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alacer Gold from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th.
TSE:ASR opened at C$5.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.58. Alacer Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.97 and a 52-week high of C$5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.00.
Alacer Gold Company Profile
Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.
