Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €12.00 by Oddo Bhf

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) received a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective from Oddo Bhf in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AF. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.50 ($12.21).

Air France KLM stock traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €9.76 ($11.35). 3,622,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.03). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €8.53.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

