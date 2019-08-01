Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Air Canada from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.96.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$45.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.86. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60. Air Canada has a one year low of C$22.57 and a one year high of C$47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.80.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.81, for a total transaction of C$70,009.53.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

