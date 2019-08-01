AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGL Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group cut AGL Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie upgraded AGL Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut AGL Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. AGL Energy has an average rating of Sell.

Shares of AGL Energy stock remained flat at $$14.68 on Wednesday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.22.

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

