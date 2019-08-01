Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Trading Down 11.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s stock price fell 11.2% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $42.19 and last traded at $42.74, 1,185,633 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 516,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.17). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 300.63%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,774,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,649,000 after buying an additional 423,931 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,267,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $23,110,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 384,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after buying an additional 191,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 160,493 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

