Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.17), Morningstar.com reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 300.63%. The business had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AGIO stock traded down $5.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,284. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Article: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.