AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Trading Down 4.7%

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.66 and last traded at $63.66, approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States.

