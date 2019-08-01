Aggreko plc (AGK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.38 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AGK stock opened at GBX 837.20 ($10.94) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.40. Aggreko has a one year low of GBX 690.40 ($9.02) and a one year high of GBX 891.20 ($11.65). The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 17.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 794.46.

A number of research firms have commented on AGK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aggreko from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,175 ($15.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 846.43 ($11.06).

In other news, insider Peter Kennerley sold 10,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.22), for a total value of £79,842.20 ($104,327.98). Also, insider Chris Weston acquired 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £14,280.30 ($18,659.74).

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

