Africa Opportunity Fund (LON:AOF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:AOF)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01), 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.58.

Africa Opportunity Fund Company Profile (LON:AOF)

Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF) is a closed-end investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth and income through investments in value, arbitrage and special situations opportunities derived from the continent of Africa. The Company may invest in securities issued by companies domiciled outside Africa, which conduct business activities within Africa.

