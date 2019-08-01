AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank cut its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AFLAC by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,555,000 after purchasing an additional 724,613 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AFLAC by 616.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $12,901,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AFLAC by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,295,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,594,000 after purchasing an additional 690,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 57,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $2,878,478.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,687.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,604 shares of company stock worth $8,184,068. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.95. The company had a trading volume of 168,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,990. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.04.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James cut AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.