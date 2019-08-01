Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AGLE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. 129,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.00. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.93.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 26,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $180,027.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 304,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,993.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 6,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $41,349.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,060.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $593,817 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 38.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 299.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.