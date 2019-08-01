Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AAVVF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 5,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,048. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.