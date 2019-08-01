Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of AAVVF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 5,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,048. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile
