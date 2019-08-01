Advanced Technology Coin Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $105,064.00 and approximately $158.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004417 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 25,889,407 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

