Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.68.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $31.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,592,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,195,224. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 3.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $170,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,373.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,706,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 809,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,608,914.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,033,066 shares of company stock valued at $30,932,896. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 259,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 60,448 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,182,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

