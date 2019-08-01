Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,786 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,399,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,743,000 after purchasing an additional 136,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,507 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 760,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 59,384 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,706,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 809,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,608,914.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,511,264 shares in the company, valued at $67,176,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,033,066 shares of company stock worth $30,932,896. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 67,588,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,195,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 3.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

