Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADRO. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,929. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aduro BioTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 784.73%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 203,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 39,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 266,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 63,447 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 1,227.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 445,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 412,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

