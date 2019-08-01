Aditus Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Aditus token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, COSS and Mercatox. Aditus has a market capitalization of $473,740.00 and $55,880.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aditus has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aditus

Aditus’ launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet

Aditus Token Trading

Aditus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX, CoinBene, DDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

