Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IOTS. ValuEngine raised Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Adesto Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adesto Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of Adesto Technologies stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,099. Adesto Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.97 million, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $30,567.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,433.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 772.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the first quarter worth $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 75,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 166,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

