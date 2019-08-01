Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.04

Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Actuant has a payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Actuant to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

ATU opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Actuant has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Actuant had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Actuant’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Actuant will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATU shares. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Actuant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of Actuant in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

