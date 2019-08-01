Acrux (ASX:ACR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Acrux Limited (ASX:ACR) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.18. Acrux shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 153,916 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.

Acrux Company Profile (ASX:ACR)

Acrux Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes specialty and generic topical pharmaceuticals in Australia, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. The company offers testosterone solutions, such as oral tablets, buccal tablets, subcutaneous pellets, transdermal patches, injections, and topical gels for treatment of adult males who have low or no testosterone.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Acrux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.